Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style!

Pooja Entertainment's big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has finally been released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film opened with positive word of mouth from the audiences, and they are loving the pair of lead actors, the action sequences, and the emotional moments.

22 Oct,2023 14:45:39
Pooja Entertainment’s big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has finally been released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film opened with positive word of mouth from the audiences, and they are loving the pair of lead actors, the action sequences, and the emotional moments. Following the film’s release in cinemas, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the grand release of Ganapath with the fans and the audiences went crazy by seeing their favorite stars live at Navaratri Mahotsava, Mira Road.

On their visit to the garba pandal, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani interacted with the fans and the audiences. The madness of the masses went to a new level after catching a glimpse of both the action superstar, Tiger Shroff and the producer, Jackky Bhagnani at the event.

The film is carrying sky high buzz among the masses and having receiving the wishes from the superstar Rajinikanth shows that how the film is making noises across the nation and not just the fans and the audiences, every industry person is showing their love and support to one of the biggest action film of the year ‘Ganapath:A Hero Is Born’.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl has released on Friday worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

