Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are back together to slay with their Sizzling Chemistry in 'Hum Aaye Hain' Song Teaser from Ganapath. Song Out Tomorrow!

After creating shockwaves across the globe with the electrifying teaser of Ganapath, Pooja Entertainment drops the teaser of their first song – “ Hum Aaye Hain.” The tantalizing song teaser gives us a glimpse into what promises to be a sensational dance number.

04 Oct,2023 17:43:35
After creating shockwaves across the globe with the electrifying teaser of Ganapath, Pooja Entertainment drops the teaser of their first song – “ Hum Aaye Hain.” The tantalizing song teaser gives us a glimpse into what promises to be a sensational dance number. Releasing on October 5th, ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ features the sizzling on-screen chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

The song teaser is also an answer to the common phrase that has been circulating among influencers, “Woh Aa Rahe Hai”. The mystery behind this phrase has finally been unraveled. The song is all set to become the next chartbuster that will dominate playlists, and, in addition to that, the chain hookstep of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is bound to set a new trend.

The film teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the electrifying performance of their favourite duo. With such a dazzling glimpse, the song promises to be nothing short of a spectacle. Speaking about the film itself, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is poised to redefine the action genre in Indian cinema.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

