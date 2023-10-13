Movies | Releases

Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song

Tiger Shroff referred to his co-star in Ganapath, Kriti Sanon, as "my national award-winning heroine" after she praised their latest song "Jai Ganesha".

The upcoming movie, GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born, produced by Pooja Entertainment, stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. It is one of the most highly anticipated and biggest action films to come out of Indian cinema in recent times. The film’s visually stunning trailer has already received praise for its large-scale and never-before-seen action sequences. The makers have recently released the devotional track “Jai Ganesha” from the film, which has quickly become a favorite among audiences and fans.

The song, Jai Ganesha, has received a lot of love and praise since its release. Tiger Shroff’s electrifying dance performance in the song has been especially appreciated. Kriti Sanon, Tiger’s co-star in the film, has also expressed her love for the song.

Taking to the social media, Kriti Sanon wrote,

“@TIGERJACKIESHROFF YOU ARE OUTSTANDING IN THIS!! SO DAMN POWERFUL! LOVVVVEEE IT! @RAHULDID SUPERBB CHOREOGRAPHY

LOVE THIS COMPOSITION @VISHALMISHRAOFFICIAL❤”

In response to the words from Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff replied and gave a special reply to the actress which says,

“Means a lot coming from my national award heroine!”

The banter between both the blockbuster Jodi has won audiences hearts and they are truly excited to catch their favourite jodi casting their magic with beautiful chemistry on- screen in Ganapath.

Pooja Entertainment presents “GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born” in partnership with Good Co. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

