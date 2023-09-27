"Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world", says the director Vikas Bahl of Ganapath - A Hero Is Born as he is all praise about Tiger Shroff

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming movie Ganapath- A Hero is Born, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is gaining momentum with each passing day. After the release of the first-look posters, the makers teased the audiences with a pre-teaser announcement video, which has left the masses eagerly waiting for the much-awaited action thriller. As the teaser day is approaching and the buzz for the movie is at its peak, filmmaker Vikas Bahl has shared his views about Tiger Shroff’s performance in the film. He stated that the action superstar has gone beyond expectations with his performance in the film.

Praising Tiger Shroff, Vikas Bahl said, “Not just action, Tiger has outdone himself in all departments of entertainment. It was a delight to see so many amazing layers as a performer. Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world”

The statement made by filmmaker Vikas Bahl has raised anticipation for the film and has made us excited to see a fresh side of Tiger Shroff. The highly anticipated teaser for the movie will be released on September 29th, 2023.

Presenting ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’, a film by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl, and is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.