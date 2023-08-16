ADVERTISEMENT
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor 'Fighter' to release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 11:49:16
In a crescendo of suspense and excitement, India’s cinematic landscape braces itself for the arrival of ‘Fighter,’ the country’s inaugural venture into the realm of aerial action. As Independence Day dawns, ‘Fighter’ unfurls its wings with the unveiling of its maiden motion poster, aptly titled ‘Spirit of Fighter.’ This carefully orchestrated teaser resonates with the fervor of patriotism, aligning seamlessly with the sentiments of the nation’s commemoration.

After having already captivated the audience’s imagination with an sensational title poster, the makers have now unveiled the first motion poster, featuring the lead star cast, coinciding with the significant occasion of August 15th – Independence Day. This poster guarantees a plethora of action, thrill, and adventure, while invoking sheer patriotic values and emotions. Notably, the motion poster features a fresh rendition of ‘Vande Mataram,’ a track which will give instant goosebumps to every Indian.

‘Fighter’ is designed for the Big-Screen cinematic experience. Its shot on multiple real locations and use the latest cinematic technology to achieve a never seen before spectacle for global screens. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first and Siddharth Anand ups the ante after the phenomenal success of WAR and Pathan. This film truly defines the coming together of the best of talent, technology, and storytelling.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release across cinemas on 25th January 2024.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

