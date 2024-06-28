Usha Uthup celebrates the original song of Bhansali Music, Tilasmi Bahein, with her own version!

The fervor surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Netflix refuses to settle down. The 8-episode series is winning the hearts of the audience, and its songs continue to create a stir across all corners.While Bhansali Music’s ‘Tilasmi Bahein,’ composed by the director himself, SLB, from the show received tremendous love upon its release, The makers dropped its new dance mix featuring mesmerizing stills from the show. The fervor has now elevated a notch higher with Usha Uthup celebrating ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ in her own version, and it’s indeed magical.

The makers took to their social media and shared the new version of Bhansali Music’s ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ created by Usha Uthup in her magical voice. They further jotted down the caption –

“Dive into the magic with @singerushauthup’s beautiful rendition of #TilasmiBahein

#TilasmiBahein LegendMix Song Out Now!”

View Instagram Post 1: Usha Uthup celebrates the original song of Bhansali Music, Tilasmi Bahein, with her own version!

‘Tilasmi Bahein’ truly captivated the masses, with people creating reels and trending it all over the social media universe. Known for his grandeur and finesse, Bhansali truly brought a new dimension with “Tilasmi Bahein,” an electrifying composition pulsating with energy and rhythm, setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.