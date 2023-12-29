Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail continues to enjoy a fantastic run in theatres

Celebrated filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail came in as the biggest surprise hit of the year! The film, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, had its release in cinemas on October 27th, 2023, and has completed its blockbuster two-month run at the Indian Box Office with collections of 70 crores. The film has enjoyed a steady run in cinema halls across the nation, and fans and audiences couldn’t stop raving about the film, its storytelling, and the performances of the lead actors since the film’s release.

Continuing the victorious journey at the cinemas, the film is set to have its digital release on the leading platform, Disney Plus Hotstar, tomorrow, December 29th. Despite the fact of the film’s digital release, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is still holding well in the cinema halls and is showcasing across the major national chains of the nation. The film is still catering to audiences in theaters and is casting its magic on the basis of strong content and impactful storytelling.

The love and praise 12th Fail is receiving from the masses demonstrates that nothing can stop the content from shining in the world and ruling the hearts of the audience. The film broke the barriers, redefined the term, and restored audiences’ trust in the extraordinary material. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan heaped praise on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial and called the film the biggest hit of the year 2023.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.