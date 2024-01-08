Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ Secures the No. 1 Spot on the All-Time IMDb Top 250 Films of Indian Cinema.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s 12th Fail has indeed arrived as an absolutely inspiring tale that garnered immense love from the audience. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film is running successfully in the theaters and is constantly achieving milestones. Having made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience, 12th Fail is rated the highest, with a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and has topped several lists of best films of the year back home.

In 2023, among all films from around the world that have received at least 20,000 user votes, 12th Fail is rated the highest. The list of highest-rated films of 2023 has 12th Fail at the top, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a rating of 8.6. Other big films of the year follow suit with Oppenheimer (8.4), Godzilla Minus One (8.4), and Kannada film Kaiva (8.2) rounding off the top 5. Moreover, 12th Fail has also made its place in the top 10 as Highest Rated Drama list of LetterBoxD 2023 year in Review.

While 12th Fail is enjoying a successful run in the theaters, it has received an amazing response on its OTT release. Having grossed around 70 Cr. at the box office, the film has proved its mettle which is a remarkable feat for a film of its scale. But it is the digital release and the love from fans that have raised it to the top of the IMDb ratings for 2023.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.