Vijay Varma’s heart-warming tradition: celebrating success with his driver!

In Bollywood, where accolades and awards are commonplace, it’s often the heartfelt behind-the-scenes gestures that truly resonate. Vijay Varma truly symbolises this sentiment with a touching tradition he upholds every time he bags an award.

Recently, upon winning the prestigious Most Stylish Performer award, Vijay took to his social media to share not just his triumph, but also a heart-warming glimpse into his special bond with his driver, Charanjeet. In a series of photos, Vijay can be seen proudly posing alongside Charanjeet, each holding the coveted award trophies from the actor’s past victories.

But this isn’t merely about showcasing his success; it’s about honouring the unsung heroes who stand by him through thick and thin. In his Instagram post, Vijay revealed the heartfelt tradition they share, stating, “I won most stylish performer award at @realbollywoodhungama last night and we have a tradition that I wanted to share with y’all. So my driver Charanjeet always make sure he takes a picture with the award every time I get one in the city. We share the award and happiness that comes with it. Here’s a few.”

The images speak volumes, capturing not just the trophies, but also the genuine camaraderie and mutual respect between Vijay and Charanjeet. It’s a reminder that success is sweeter when shared with those who support us along the way!

With a line-up of five diverse projects, Varma is set to mesmerize audiences once again. From the gripping intensity of ‘Murder Mubarak’ to the emotional depth of ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, and from the high-octane drama of ‘IC814 – The Khandahar Hijack’ to the gritty realism of ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Matka King’, Varma’s versatility and bankability knows no bounds.