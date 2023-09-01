Vikrant Massey - An actor we just cannot get enough of!

Movies | Releases

Vikrant Massey- An actor we want to see more and more!

01 Sep,2023 20:39:27
Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly an actor who has always left a distinct mark on the minds of audiences with his amazing screen presence. With his minor but strongly important role in Made In Heaven season 2 Vikrant once again stole eyeballs when he played the extremely compassionate loyal and sweet friend to Arjun Mathur being his shoulder to cry on. Even with his selected appearances, he manages to leave a lasting impression like Vikrant’s patent style to do so.

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors who has become synonymous to quality in content and with him on the screen, it’s never a dull performance in fact always a surprising and extremely strong one. Now, it’s very well established that whenever Vikrant is in something, people want to watch him because they can rely on the quality of the project to be good since Vikrant has taken it up.

After winning our hearts in Made In Heaven 2 recently, we are super excited to see him in his upcoming film ’12th Fail’, the teaser of which alone has left the audience super excited because he looked so different in playing a Hindi medium boy who is going to struggle with the exams of UPSC. ’12th Fail’ is a film that will showcase him headlining the Vidhu Vinod Chopra project and it looks like it is finally going to be the film that showcases the potential that Vikrant Massey is truly capable of and we just cannot wait to see more and more of him on the screen.

Looking at his journey in the past couple of years, Vikrant has releases like Forensic, Criminal Justice, Mirzapur, Gaslight, and Haseen Dillruba and the audiences can’t wait to see more of him.

Apart from ’12th Fail’, Vikrant also has Sector 36 by Maddock which is expected to be a really great thriller and we cannot wait to see him dabbling through such various genres as he gets set to surprise us with his acts.

