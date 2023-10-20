Movies | Releases

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of the grand release of their film 12th Fail next week, October 27th

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar's forthcoming film, 12th Fail, is gearing up for its grand release on October 27th. The much-awaited film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is generating extremely positive talk among the masses. Both stars are leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of their film. Recently, the lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar were in Patna to promote the film, and following the promotional activities, they both sought blessings and visited the famous temple of the city.

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar visited the Pracheen Hanuman Ji temple in Patna city to seek the blessings of the Lord Hanuman Ji. Vikrant Massey was dressed up in complete black attire, while Medha Shankar was dressed up in white. The duo offers the pooja at the temple, and a large crowd gathers in the temple to catch a glimpse of both stars.

Prior to the Patna visit, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar also made a visit to Ahmedabad, where they launched the song #Restart, took part in the grand garba celebration, and went to the garba pandal in Ahmedabad. Both Vikrant and Medha looked absolutely pleasant in the traditional attire.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

