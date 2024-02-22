Vikrant Massey says that his last most favorite content was TVF’s Aspirants! Deets Inside!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has become a prominent name in providing the audience with captivating and engaging content. Its shows have always been well-received by a larger section of the audience. Along with touching the emotions of the viewers with their compelling stories, TVF shows have also managed to impress the talented actor Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant Massey was seen in 12th Fail where his performance received tremendous love from the masses. Recently during an interview, when Vikrant was asked, What is the last good thing you saw apart from ’12th film’, the actor said, “I saw TVF’s Aspirants season 2. I really liked the show. Because it came two days before the 12th Fail and since the promotions of my film were on the go, I was so busy with promotions, I finished the show two days before. I must say, It’s a good show. I mean there are very few content that talks about USPE and I loved Aspirants.”

The story of ’12th Fail’ revolves around the lives of UPSC aspirants, covering various aspects. Interestingly, TVF’s web series ‘Aspirants’ also sheds light on the journey of UPSC aspirants. It is worth noting that UPSC had never been portrayed on such a large platform before ‘Aspirants’. The release of this show sparked conversations about UPSC and brought it to the forefront.

TVF’s web series ‘Aspirants’ has received immense love from the audience. It has secured the 111th position in IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, which speaks volumes about its popularity worldwide. TVF has a strong foothold in the international content arena, thanks to such shows. ‘Aspirants’ has two seasons of its own and has also spawned two spin-offs, ‘SK Sir Ki Class’ and ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’. It has become a massive property that is receiving love from all sides, which is helping TVF in building parallel narratives.

It’s worth noting that TVF has established itself as a major player in the global content industry. With 7 of its shows featured in IMDb’s global top 250 list, TVF is the biggest content force in India, which has a total of 10 web series in this list. TVF has played a significant role in changing the consumption pattern in India, gradually but surely becoming the most important part of this shift.