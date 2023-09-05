Movies | Releases

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media!

Today, the grand campaign finale of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's much-anticipated film, 'The Vaccine War,' has left a significant impact at the iconic Fr.

Today, the grand campaign finale of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s much-anticipated film, ‘The Vaccine War,’ has left a significant impact at the iconic Fr. Duffy Square 46th Street & Broadway New York City. While the event saw a mesmerizing performance flash mob performance featuring a medley of dance forms it grabbed the attention of the world. Being a wrap part of the India For Humanity Tour, USA, the campaign indeed left the world spellbound.

As a massive crowd gathered on the street of Times Square, it left the audience talking about it. This has made the netizens hail Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for making India proud on such a grand level. As the song Sanatan Nasadiya Sukta of Rig Veda from ‘The Vaccine War’ was played, the netizens praised Vivek for presenting the Sanatan Sanskriti in front of the world. While the praising

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ is all set to release on 28th September 2023. The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha, The film will be released in multiple languages.

