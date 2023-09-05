Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square

The much-awaited finale of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi‘s film, ‘The Vaccine War,’ took place at Times Square last night. The event was conducted at Fr. Duffy Square, located on 46th Street and Broadway in New York City. A mesmerizing flash mob performance featuring various dance forms was organized to mark the occasion. The event was a part of the India For Humanity Tour, USA, and attracted a large crowd of spectators who were left awestruck by the performances.

The vibrant choreography of the flash mob brought Times Square to life, leaving onlookers spellbound. The performance showcased a fusion of dance styles that celebrated the diverse cultures found in this renowned melting pot of New York City. It included dance forms like Kathak, among others.

This campaign has raised the bar for film publicity with its impressive scale and captivating execution. The sight of Times Square illuminated in the colors of the flash mob was truly unforgettable and will surely remain etched in the memories of all those who witnessed it.

After receiving thunderous applause, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi announced that they are planning to bring their campaign ‘The Vaccine War’ back to India. They’re expected to start their whirlwind tour soon, engaging with audiences and media outlets for an exciting journey ahead.

HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY. NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN. pic.twitter.com/RAWiiB5z4p — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2023

India is gearing up to host the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, which is expected to make a great impression on the world. Meanwhile, the makers of ‘The Vaccine War’ have been making waves in the United States of America with multiple events and screenings of their films.

‘The Vaccine War’ is a significant film for India as it showcases the country’s remarkable contribution to the field of science. By providing the world with the most effective vaccine, India has played a crucial role in saving it from a perilous pandemic.

The movie ‘The Vaccine War’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, will be released on 28 September 2023. The film is produced under the banner of ‘I Am Buddha’ by Pallavi Joshi and will be released in multiple languages.