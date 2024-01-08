Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri explored 4 less tracked but magnificent beaches of Goa, says, “India is full of quiet, serene, long, clean and safe beaches with healthy marine life and surrounded by wonderful people!

Many people in India, including the media, influencers and politicians, are currently discussing the beauty of Indian beaches and sights. This has raised the question of why we need to explore the beaches of other countries when we have such beautiful options in our own nation, such as Lakshadweep. Additionally, it raises concerns about why Indians should visit countries like Maldives, which do not appreciate tourism from India. This issue was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep. Following his example, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri embarked on a journey to explore the islands of India and couldn’t help but praise their beauty.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently on a tour of exploring the islands of India. He is traveling across different places to experience their unique beauty, serenity, and meet new people. Recently, he explored four stunning beaches in Goa that are less known to the public. He shared some amazing pictures on social media and also encapsulated his feelings in writing.

“India is full of quiet, serene, long, clean and safe beaches with healthy marine life and surrounded by wonderful people. And the variety of food. Water sports in India are also the cheapest and excellent.

#ExploreIndianIsland”