Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose 'Bollywood Scam' and Its Impact on 'The Vaccine War'

Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has sparked a conversation within the Hindi film industry with his latest video. In the video, he addresses what he terms as the “Bollywood Scam.” Agnihotri sheds light on how this alleged scam has affected the reception of his recent release, “The Vaccine War.” His candid discussion has brought attention to this issue and has raised concerns within the industry.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are all set to release their much-anticipated film, ‘The Vaccine War’. In a heartfelt appeal to the public, Agnihotri has taken to social media to request support and love for the film.

Agnihotri’s message reflects the essence of the film, as he emphasizes that “This is your film.” He urges people to write about it and share it with others, highlighting the importance of collective support in the success of a project. He says ” This is your film and I request you to write about it and show it to people. Make ‘The Vaccine War’ Your Film. Friends, it’s a request to show the film to your household help and their kids. Let this also proof that if you make good film, public will support it. I am a people’s director and I make people’s film. The Vaccine War is coming on 28th September, Please give it your love and Support. Thank you. ”

“The Vaccine War” is set to release on September 28th, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is appealing to everyone to show it love and support. This film carries a critical message and serves as a reminder that when good cinema is created, the public’s support can make it a resounding success. Let’s come together to support this movie and spread the message far and wide.

VERY VERY IMPORTANT: Pl watch this video and understand ‘Bollywood Scam’. Please share with everyone as #TheVaccineWar is your film. Only you can burst this scam. #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/Ur6wvEMJKT — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 26, 2023

The movie ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. The film will depict the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. It’s produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.