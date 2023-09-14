Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says how The Vaccine War changed the mindset of the other scientists towards the Indian Scientists

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a pioneer filmmaker in Indian Cinema, known for delivering meaningful content that reflects society. His previous work, The Vaccine War, made waves globally. Now, he’s set to explore the struggles of Indian Scientists in developing vaccines in his highly anticipated film, ‘The Vaccine War.’ This bio-scientist film has been eagerly awaited by the masses and has garnered attention abroad due to a special screening in the United States, where it received a standing ovation. The trailer has also been received well, with the release date fast approaching. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri revealed how the film changed the mindset of scientists from other organizations and how their perception of Indian scientists changed after watching the film.

Continuing the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said in an interview, “Scientists from other organizations and institutes came to see films, and we have their interviews as well. Everybody said it was impossible how India did it. Nobody, even the top scientists don’t believe. That is the advantage of being an Indian. That is the beauty of India – that when we are in crisis, we go out of our way to achieve things.”

The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a film that pays tribute to Indian scientists and their efforts in creating a vaccine during a crisis time. The movie has had a positive impact on many people around the world during special screenings and is set to be released in India, which will make the entire nation proud. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is doing everything he can to promote the film in every corner of the world. In addition to screenings abroad, the renowned filmmaker launched the first song, ‘Shristhi se pehele,’ at Times Square, and the makers are traveling from city to city to promote the film.

‘The Vaccine War’ will be released on September 28, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi and is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha.