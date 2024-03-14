“We are all like brothers”,says Allu Arjun when asked about the South and Bollywood Culture

Allu Arjun, a National Award Winner, is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The Icon Star has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historic success. For his outstanding performance in “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” Allu Arjun was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Male Actor.

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, does not differentiate between Telugu cinema and Bollywood cinema. He has a high respect for Bollywood and considers every entertainment industry as part of Indian cinema. Rather than labeling them as South or Bollywood, he believes in the unity of Indian cinema.

Recently, Allu Arjun was presented at a chat show where he was asked about the on going phase of bollywood and throwing lights on it.

In the chat show , Allu Arjun said, “Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put bollywood in bad light. they have given us great cinema for 6-7 decades.”

Concluding the same he said “There is a lot influence of bollywood on south cinema & south cinema’s influence on bollywood as well.We are all like brothers who have mutual respect for each other from different lands”

The words and statements from Allu Arjun shows the importance and respect he holds in his heart for the Indian Cinema and it even reciprocate in his approach.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.