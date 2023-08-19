ADVERTISEMENT
Who other than Dream Girl's Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled!

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Aug,2023 10:33:29
The much-awaited comedy drama, Dream Girl 2 is everywhere! After the massively impressive trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and both are at the top when it comes to popularity. Apparently, Pooja seems to have now caught attention of the woman brigade in the entertainment industry. It’s no surprise that with her elegance and charm, Pooja is setting her competition ablaze with jealousy!

As our very own Dream Girl keeps adding to her never ending list of fans and viewers, the famous trio of Bollywood Wives – Maheep, Bhavna and Neelam seem to be visibly ruffled with Pooja’s ever increasing fame and popularity amongst the masses! Looks like a new champion has entered the ranks, all set to establish a new leadership. But will the custodians give up their stronghold? Let’s wait and watch!

Furthermore, Dream Girl 2 is making its way to top cities of the country, which includes cities like Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Dream Girl 2’s Pooja casts all the competition aside and takes everything in her stride as she charms her way to everyone’s heart. Looks like the queens now need to be wary of this beautiful princess – Our very own Pooja who sets everyone’s heart fluttering with her dazzling aura and sweet voice.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

