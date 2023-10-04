Movies | Releases

Yami Gautam to headline her next; shooting is on in full force!

The shooting of Yami Gautam's upcoming project is currently in full swing, and she will be playing the lead role in it.

04 Oct,2023 15:16:15
Yami Gautam is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema. She has always impressed us with her exceptional acting skills since her debut in the industry. The year 2022 and 2023 have been fantastic for the leading actress, as she has proven her versatility time and again. In early 2023, Yami Gautam stunned her fans and audiences with her captivating performances in ‘Lost’ and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’. She delivered another blockbuster with ‘OMG 2’, which collected over 150 crores at the box office. This film showcased another facet of the actress’s performance, leaving the audience in awe.

Continuing with her success streak, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film. Speaking about her character, a source reveals, “Yami is currently shooting for her next project, which she is also headlining. It’s a very performance driven character which is already touted to be career defining for her. The untitled film is currently on the shooting stage, and the details will be announced in due course.”

While the details of the character are certainly kept under wraps, it will rather be interesting to watch Yami treat audiences with another towering performance at the theatres.

The actress is currently experiencing the most successful phase of her career. She is fortunate to have received strong, content-oriented films back-to-back. Additionally, she will also be appearing in the upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam.

