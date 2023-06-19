Shruti Haasan Is Back To Singing And Writing; Watch

Shruti Haasan is a powerhouse of talent. Her versatile performance has always amazed her fans. Though people praise her acting chops, she is better known for her singing skills. She has a unique voice and can literally nail any English song. Recently, she had a great time attending music concerts in London. And now the diva is back to singing. Let’s check it out.

In the latest Instagram reel, the diva sings her heart out. Her voice undoubtedly mesmerizes everyone, and her expressions are adorable as she sings. The actress captioned the post, “So … back to writing and playing after a whole month of zero music making … mixing old and new – not chasing perfection, just so thankful I get to scream my lungs out and say whatever I want 💎 back in the studio tomorrow – phew !!!!!!”

The actress recently returned from her vacation in London with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. She had a great time with her boyfriend in the city, and the duo enjoyed dinner dates, music nights, and fun music concerts in the sunny weather. In addition, while she was in London, the diva made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala in her black goth look. Her style has always ruled and made fans go gaga over her looks.

