ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Shruti Haasan Is Back To Singing And Writing; Watch

The stunning Shruti Haasan has always grabbed attention with her talent. Yet again, the diva is back singing and writing her songs. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jun,2023 19:54:39
Shruti Haasan Is Back To Singing And Writing; Watch

Shruti Haasan is a powerhouse of talent. Her versatile performance has always amazed her fans. Though people praise her acting chops, she is better known for her singing skills. She has a unique voice and can literally nail any English song. Recently, she had a great time attending music concerts in London. And now the diva is back to singing. Let’s check it out.

In the latest Instagram reel, the diva sings her heart out. Her voice undoubtedly mesmerizes everyone, and her expressions are adorable as she sings. The actress captioned the post, “So … back to writing and playing after a whole month of zero music making … mixing old and new – not chasing perfection, just so thankful I get to scream my lungs out and say whatever I want 💎 back in the studio tomorrow – phew !!!!!!”

The actress recently returned from her vacation in London with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. She had a great time with her boyfriend in the city, and the duo enjoyed dinner dates, music nights, and fun music concerts in the sunny weather. In addition, while she was in London, the diva made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala in her black goth look. Her style has always ruled and made fans go gaga over her looks.

Did you enjoy listening to Shruti Haasan’s song? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Shruti Haasan on Instagram: “So … back to writing and playing after a whole month of zero music making … mixing old and new – not chasing perfection just so thankful I…”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress
Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress
One thing that Hina Khan can’t stop doing, check out
One thing that Hina Khan can’t stop doing, check out
Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More
Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More
Hansika Motwani thinks Kajal Aggarwal is the ‘hot mama’, wishes her on her birthday, check out
Hansika Motwani thinks Kajal Aggarwal is the ‘hot mama’, wishes her on her birthday, check out
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Read Latest News