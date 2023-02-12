Annabelle Wallis is a very popular English actress in the Hollywood industry. She is known for her appearance in films and TV shows. The actress got a lead role in the Bollywood movie Dil Jo Bhi Kahey opposite Karan Sharma. Some of her best feature films are The Tudors, Peaky Blinders, Annabelle, and many others.

Here’s the list of the best movies of Annabelle Wallis to watch

1) Malignant

It is a film released in 2021 in the USA. The film is directed by James Wan. The film features Annabelle Wallis in the lead role. The film is all about extreme violence, lots of blood, fighting abuse, and many other things. The character played by Annabelle is a young woman named Madison, who is scared by the visions of the murders of strangers, and later she wants to help them and save them. It is a must-watch film to be true.

2) Annabelle

Directed by John R Leonetti, ‘Annabelle’ is a horror film featuring Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton in the lead role of Mia and John Form. This film was released in 2014 in the USA. The story is about John and Mia being attracted by a member of a satanic cult; they used an old doll to make their life hell. And here starts the paranormal events at John’s place.

3)Silent Night

A film released in 2021 was directed by Camille Griffin. The film stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, and Annabelle Wallis in the lead. Nell, Simon, and their son Art are very enthusiastic about welcoming their family and friends for a perfect Christmas gathering. It is indeed a perfect gathering except for the one thing that everyone is going to die.

4) Peaky Blinders

A must-watch thriller action show. A gangster family in England, the gang sews razor blades in their caps with the fierce boss Tommy Shelby. The show featured Grace Burgess in the lead role. The show was first released in 2013, and the last season was released last year.

