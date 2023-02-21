In a breath-taking purple sheer sequinned gown, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, enthralled the crowd on Sunday evening, as she graced the British Academy Film Awards, followed by its 76th edition. The grandiose couture dress by Tony Ward was a creation of art that twinkled in the dark with elaborate purple and yellow embroideries.

As she took the stage to give the Best Film award in the event’s closing act, the 53-year-old starlet instilled elegance and esteem. The other attendees at the event were astounded by her alluring beauty and exquisite presence. It’s no great mystery that Catherine Zeta-Jones is a style icon, and her BAFTA Awards aesthetic did not disappoint. The luxurious dress she wore was an optimal option for the event, trying to add to the glitz of the ceremony with its vivid colours and intricate details.

Owing to that, the actress has now taken it to her Instagram handle to share insights from the red carpet, in the sheer beautiful gown in purple and beige. With gorgeous intricate sequin stud work across, the extravagant gown also featured a tailed ruffle that was attached to her sleeves.

She completed the look with her long, luscious hair, with brown highlights at the end. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude lips. For accessories, the actress decided to keep it minimal and picked up a pair of diamond sleek earrings to complete the look.

Sharing the pictures, Catherine Zeta wrote, “Tonight at the Baftas!!! Honored to be back in my home country amongst such talent to present Best Picture to ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Bravo! Thank you @tonywardcouture @chopard @sarahflint_nyc @miss_kellyjohnson @brettglam @stephanebodin”

Here take a look at the pictures:

