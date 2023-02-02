Ishita Dutta is a well-known actress for her part in the Bollywood film Drishyam. The actress participated in the sequel flick Drishyam 2 and wowed us with her amazing performance. She has also performed lead parts in several television programs. The actress is a phenomenal celebrity well-known for her appearances in Bollywood films. The actress has a large fan base and dazzles us with her amazing appearance.

The actress is relishing in the popularity of her film, and fans are delighted to see her in it and like her incredible acting abilities. The actress has wowed us with her performances and talent, and she has become the industry’s most successful and leading star. Fans also wish the actress great luck in her work and have a lot of affection for her.

The actress looks great; she inspires us with her fashion sense. The actress’s dress sense is stunning, and she completes her appearance by arranging her hair and applying flawless makeup. Recently on social media, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in a blue gown, scroll down and take a look below.

Ishita Dutta’s Gown Outfit Appearance

Ishita Dutta donned a strapless light blue gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in a side-parted wavy style. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for a glossy pink lipstick tone. She accessorizes with blue and gold earrings and a couple of pearl rings. She bowed her back, provided a jawline appearance, and stroked her tummy with both hands in her first appearance. In the second image, she puts her left hand on a silver pole and one hand on her waist, giving the camera an obsessive gaze.

In the third image, she demonstrates her side appearance by pulling all her hair to one side, raising her brows, and giving an oomph expression. In the following photo, she gave a close-up, stroked her neck, and showed off her jewelry while her eyes were closed. Ishita appeared in a full gown in the next photo. Ishita Dutta captioned her post, “Pet dukh raha hai high fashion pose .”

What do you think about Ishita Dutta’s latest gown appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.