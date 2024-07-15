Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Biswanath Basu Unite in ‘Quick Sand-Chorabali’

In an exciting development in the Bengali film industry, two acclaimed actors from the theatre world, Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Biswanath Basu, are teaming up for the upcoming movie ‘Quick Sand-Chorabali.’ Directed by Somnath Gupta and written by Arindam Sengupta, this film promises to be a unique and captivating tale that explores the journey of a young village girl, Tinni, who dreams of becoming an actress.

Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Biswanath Basu, known for their exceptional acting skills and distinct styles, are thrilled to work together in ‘Quick Sand-Chorabali.’ Their collaboration is expected to bring a fresh and exciting dynamic to the film, which is currently being shot at various locations in Kolkata and beyond.

The story follows Tinni, a talented and aggressive village girl determined to pursue her passion for acting despite her father’s disapproval. As she navigates the challenges of her journey, Tinni finds herself stuck in the complexities of city life, struggling to find her footing in the competitive world of acting. Will she be able to overcome the obstacles and achieve her dreams?

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Debashish Gangopadhyay, Vaishakhi Acharya, Antara Ghosh, Shankar Sensharma, and Seema Halder. With its unique storyline, talented cast, and experienced crew, ‘Quick Sand-Chorabali’ is shaping to be a must-watch film in the Bengali cinema landscape.

Both Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Biswanath Basu are renowned for their theater background and have brought a distinct method of acting to the film world. Their collaboration in ‘Quick Sand-Chorabali’ is a testament to their commitment to their craft and passion for storytelling.

As the shooting of ‘Quick Sand-Chorabali’ continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this exciting new film. With its promising storyline, talented cast, and experienced crew, this movie will leave a lasting impression on the Bengali film industry.