Fans Claim Anushka Shetty And Naveen Polishetty's Film Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty, As The Best Rom-Com Of 2023

The first reactions for Anuhska Shetty and Navin Polishetty’s new film, the rom-com, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is coming out!! The film stars Anushka as a chef and Navin as a standup comedian, who strikes a rather peculiar deal. The film also marks Anushka’s return to the big screen after three years.

And the reactions that are coming out now, initially look very impressive. There are fans who appreciate the film, and its cast and call it as the Best Rom-Com film in the year 2023. A report on hindustantimes.com talked about it and we take reference from that writeup for our story here.

A fan wrote about the film on Twitter, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the best rom-com of the year HANDS DOWN! Brilliant writing and directing by Mahesh Babu P, felt so fresh. Anushka is as gorgeous and impactful as ever, she’s a genuine queen. Naveen is an absolute BEAST, comedic genius! This film is amazing.”

Another person wrote, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Naveen Polishetty is super fun in a simple, safe non-romcom that might not always keep up with his energy. There are many big LOL moments sprinkled throughout the narrative but overall, it didn’t feel wholesome; something was missing. Could be the barely functional romantic arc and an emotional core that’s hard to invest in. But it still offers plenty of laughs (even if it means it has to rely on some low-hanging double entendres).”

One more fan praised Naveen’s act. “Despite poor music and bgm (background music), very well engaging. Naveen Polishetty steals the show. His comedy timing at its best.”

A Twitter user also called it ‘worth a watch’. “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty completed. Second half is good too. Climax is emotional. It’s a good film. And will be a sure shot hit. @NaveenPolishety has given hilarious entertainment. His spontaneity is superb and one liners are quirky. Definitely worth a watch,” they wrote.

Well, seems like love and appreciation are pouring in for both Anushka and Navin for this film.

Have you watched it? Go and get yourself entertained!!

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Murali Sharma, Jayasudha and Tulasi among others. It is produced by UV Creations and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.