Ryan Reynolds is a national treasure of Canada. He is very popular all over the world. The 45 years old actor is a top star in the Hollywood business. The actor often shares his love for his homeland in interviews and shows. He is always an inspiration for many who deal with his success story. Let’s check out some of the lesser-known facts about Ryan Reynolds.

1) Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were a couple

This fact about Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson is unknown to many people. The duo dated each other and got married. Their relationship didn’t last long, but only 3 years. After that, both of them found their love in someone else.

2) Ryan Reynolds is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan

Ryan Reynolds was raised in Vancouver, and the actor might have supported his hometown club, the Seahawks; instead, he chose to support the club with long history and success, which is Green Bay Packers.

3) Ryan Reynolds didn’t inform his parents about pursuing acting until he reached LA

Ryan Reynolds’s idea of becoming a comedian didn’t work long. After reaching Los Angeles, he understood that he should now pursue acting. At the same time, his parents didn’t know this until he got there.

4) One of his friends tried to sell his daughter’s pictures

Being popular has many advantages and disadvantages that common people are unaware of. However, some friends don’t change even when the other is popular. And so one of Ryan Reynolds’s friends tried to sell his daughter and Blake Lively’s images on the internet.

5) Ryan Reynolds created social media accounts for the promotion

Ryan Reynolds is a social media lover, so he didn’t have an account until he created it for his film Deadpool. But now the actor is quite active on Instagram and amazes fans regularly. At the same time, his engagement with the audience helps him to advertise films better.

6) Used to get on the wrong bus for his crush

Childhood crushes are special. And boys indeed make some extra effort to see their crush and to impress. So did Ryan Reynolds; he used to get on the wrong bus for his school just to see his crush.

Source: Discoverwalks