Lucy Liu embraced the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods UK screening in a glowing yellow off-shoulder high-thigh slit gown. The actress teamed the sheer gown up with high knotted ponytail, rounded the look with dewy soft eyes and filled-in eyebrows. The stunner turned heads with her preppy high-octane look in the yellow ensemble, and we are in absolute awe with the glow and glitz that the star has put up in the video.

The actress can be further posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet, greeting them with a smile as she arrived at the event. We get to witness so many other gorgeous faces from Hollywood at the event, all posing for the cameras, going lovey-dovey together. The video, soon after Lucy shared on her Instagram handle, fans went all gaga and bananas with her sheer and blazing fashion dos. The flick shall be released on March 17th in theatres.

Sharing the video on her social media handle, Lucy Liu wrote, in caption, “Oh. My. World. Premiere that is! Thanks for coming out for Shazam! Fury of The Gods UK Screening. What a gorgeous night of fun, fans & fabulousness. Can’t wait for everyone to share our adventure March 17th!”

Here take a look-

One wrote, “Moment of silence for the LEGS 🔥 💃🏼shoutout @jarednkaplan @arrive.wellness”

Another wrote, “Omggggggggg it’s lucyliu! I didn’t even know she had an insta until now!!! 😍😍😍😍❤ 😩 Ok so im here for the stay from this moment on! I am painting a cake right now and it’s baised on youuu!”

What are your views on the above fashion deck by Lucy Liu? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.