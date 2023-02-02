We are blessed to have Vidya Balan as one of the most appealing and admired actresses and entertainers in the Hindi entertainment industry. Vidya Balan’s finest quality has to be that she has made everyone proud. Vidya Balan has been an A-list actress in the Hindi entertainment industry for a long time.

She has set a new trend of performers performing roles that are empowering for women, so it’s no wonder that other young women around the country who wish to be actresses have had similar experiences.

Vidya is an ardent social media user. Vidya Balan has a sizable fan base on Instagram. She has 7.3 million followers on Instagram, and it’s no surprise given her fantastic everyday candid postings on social media. And now, her followers are even more enamored with her after this hilarious Karaoke battle. She just shared a video of herself showcasing a multicolored saree dress; scroll down to check the video.

Vidya Balan Aao Huzoor Saree’s Video Appearance

Vidya Balan looks gorgeous in a colorful striped saree and a violet designer blouse. Vidya Balan wore her hair in a tight bun with a center part. She dresses up with gold jhumkas and kadas. She kept her makeup minimal and applied rich red lipstick. She stands and displays her curved posture with a gorgeous grin on her debut appearance. In the second appearance, she took a closer look at herself and focused on her lovely broad grin. In her third appearance, she adds an oomph look to her left. In the next appearance, she shows off her saree pallu from front left to right. The final image depicts her bashful appearance at the end of the video. Vidya Balan captioned her post, “Aao huzoor .”

About Neeyat Movie

Vidya Balan, the star of ‘Shankutala Devi,’ will soon be seen in the film ‘Neeyat,’ directed by Anu Menon. Neeyat will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video very soon. This announcement was made by Amazon Prime Video itself. Vikram Malhotra produced the film.

