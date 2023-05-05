ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates

Ileana D’Cruz shares updates on her post-pregnancy struggles on social media, suffers sleeping disorders, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 17:56:09
Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates

Ileana D’Cruz has been making rounds on the internet after she announced her pregnancy news with her fans on Instagram. On 18th April, the actress shared pictures on her social media handle announcing her pregnancy. The pictures came with a baby romper and a beautiful ‘mama’ pendant that Ileana wore.

Since then, the actress has been sharing posts and pictures on her social media handle talking about her life post-pregnancy.

Ileana D’Cruz shares updates on post pregnancy

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, Ileana wrote, “When you want to get some sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly.” She then again shared another picture where she asserted that she had a good sleep.

The actress further shared pictures of some freshly baked breads that she decided to make. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Decided to try and bake the famous shokupan aka Japanese soft sandwich bread yesterday.” Adding a picture of her meal, she wrote, “Baby nugget and I enjoyed a gorgeous slice of bread slathered with a thick layer of Irish butter and baked shakshuka chorizo eggs.”

Here take a look-

Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates 804449

Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates 804450

Pregnancy and sleep cycles

Pregnancy is a beautiful and transformative journey, but it can also be challenging, particularly when it comes to getting enough quality sleep. Hormonal changes, physical discomfort, and emotional stress are some of the factors that can disrupt a pregnant woman’s sleep cycle.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect the sleep-wake cycle by increasing levels of progesterone, a hormone that induces sleepiness. While this may sound like a good thing, it can actually make it harder for pregnant women to stay awake during the day and sleep at night. Additionally, the increased levels of progesterone can cause snoring and sleep apnea, which can lead to restless nights and daytime fatigue.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
“Take care of what you choose...”, Ileana D’Cruz’s mid-week mantra for fans
“Take care of what you choose...”, Ileana D’Cruz’s mid-week mantra for fans
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz
Throwback to when Akshay Kumar left Ileana D’Cruz in disbelief at The Kapil Sharma Show, read
Throwback to when Akshay Kumar left Ileana D’Cruz in disbelief at The Kapil Sharma Show, read
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic
'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz tries playing football, see what happened next
'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz tries playing football, see what happened next
Latest Stories
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Read Latest News