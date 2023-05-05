Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates

Ileana D’Cruz has been making rounds on the internet after she announced her pregnancy news with her fans on Instagram. On 18th April, the actress shared pictures on her social media handle announcing her pregnancy. The pictures came with a baby romper and a beautiful ‘mama’ pendant that Ileana wore.

Since then, the actress has been sharing posts and pictures on her social media handle talking about her life post-pregnancy.

Ileana D’Cruz shares updates on post pregnancy

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, Ileana wrote, “When you want to get some sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly.” She then again shared another picture where she asserted that she had a good sleep.

The actress further shared pictures of some freshly baked breads that she decided to make. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Decided to try and bake the famous shokupan aka Japanese soft sandwich bread yesterday.” Adding a picture of her meal, she wrote, “Baby nugget and I enjoyed a gorgeous slice of bread slathered with a thick layer of Irish butter and baked shakshuka chorizo eggs.”

Pregnancy and sleep cycles

Pregnancy is a beautiful and transformative journey, but it can also be challenging, particularly when it comes to getting enough quality sleep. Hormonal changes, physical discomfort, and emotional stress are some of the factors that can disrupt a pregnant woman’s sleep cycle.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect the sleep-wake cycle by increasing levels of progesterone, a hormone that induces sleepiness. While this may sound like a good thing, it can actually make it harder for pregnant women to stay awake during the day and sleep at night. Additionally, the increased levels of progesterone can cause snoring and sleep apnea, which can lead to restless nights and daytime fatigue.