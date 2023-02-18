Naomi Watts joined her long love Billy Crudup, at the Hello Tomorrow!’s premiere at NYC. Showing up as a strong support, the couple posed hand-in-hand for the shutterbugs at the premiere going all smiles. Hello Tomorrow! features Billy Crudup in a pivotal role. The series shall be streamed on Apple Tv +. The series spins around the life of a salesman, who thrives to bring a change in the lives of his customers while leading a team of fellow sales associates. The series has been garnering praises as of late from the netizens.

In the pictures, that the official Instagram page of Just Jared shared, we can see Naomi Watts wearing a stunning black blazer dress. The outfit featured unique borders and pops in neon, that saves the outfit from becoming dull and boring. Naomi teamed the outfit with casual tied up hairbun, keeping her blondes on point. For accessories, she teamed it with small ear studs, nude lips, black stockings and a pair of black pumps.

On the other hand Billy Crudup looked stunning in his all formal tailored grey blazer suit. He topped the blazer on his stylish blue formal shirt. He completed the look with sleek pulled back hairdo, and a pair of brown formal boots.

The couple could be seen all smiling on camera, holding hands together. The pictures left their fans enticed to core, as the love birds continue to give couple goals, with no fail at any given point in time.

Just Jared sharing the pictures from the premiere wrote, “Billy Crudup gets support from longtime love Naomi Watts at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series “Hello Tomorrow!” She’s wearing a dress by @sergiohudson. #BillyCrudup #NaomiWatts #HelloTomorrow”

Here take a look-