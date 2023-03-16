Lee Joon-gi leads as a Korean actor from South Korea. The actor isn’t just a skilled actor but also a singer and dancer. He has acted is some popular high-drama movies to date and became popular all across the globe. Some of his best and successful movies include, The Hotel Venus, Flying Boys, Virgin Snow, Never Said Goodbye.

In the pictures, we can see Lee Joon-gi wearing an adorable winter red co-ord set. He can be seen wearing a red-black hoodie jacket that he teamed with matching pants. The actor clicked a selfie with a bouquet of flowers in his hand, that he assumably got showered with some from his fans. And sharing the beautiful pictures, he also thanked his fans about the same with a sweet message in the caption.

The pictures are taken in front of a food truck. Lee went on to share selfies from different angles in the photodump, looking stunning and adorable in the co-ord set.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Thank you always and thank you again~!! Love u all 💝”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Hi, my beloved Actor JG! Another wonderful sign of love, admiration, and support from your Fans! I wish you and the whole great Team AC2 a nice spring warm day, bon appetite, and successful work! I hope to see you soon, Saya! ❤‍🔥🔥❤‍🔥 From Germany with Love! ❤💜❤ Alles wird gut!”

Another wrote, “Another full of love to you❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥you really look good in red and black❤🖤Thank you for your love for us~super looking forward to the new drama👏👍Love you miss you😘😘😘”

Are you crushing too like these fans above? Because we are in absolute awe with the pictures above. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.