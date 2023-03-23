The popular actor and singer Cha Eun Woo, who is a part of the popular South Korean boy band ASTRO, has become increasingly well-liked by fans. He is among the most well-known Korean actors who relishes worldwide fame. Cha quickly rose to prominence as the group’s singer and frontman after attempting to make his K-pop debut with Astro in 2016.

The movie My Brilliant Life, in which Song Hye-kyo starred, was where he successfully made his film debut two years earlier. Despite having a minor role, he left a mark with his presence, and since then, he has been unstoppable. Here are some of Cha Eun Woo’s grandest K-dramas ever that you should not miss out on:

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

The story runs with Goo Hae Ryung, doing an internship to become palace historian. However, at a certain time, women were not allowed to write historical documents. She forges her possess future in Joseon, where Confucian values are engrained, one step at a time. She desires to fulfill her academic commitments and show the world that all individuals have equal worth. The conflict between both the female palace historians is also showcased in the drama, along with her romantic with Prince Yi Rim, with a secret of his own.

Top Management

It is a web drama series which is also based on a web novel. The show runs with Eun Sung who begins to work at an entertainment industry as a manager. She also uses her own talent to predict the future to determine whether the organisations will be successful in their field. The series is truly a grand experience to even witness on the screens.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

The story is about a girl who has always been way too self conscious about her appearance and therefore decides that only a plastic surgery would help her to go on with her life. It is a sweet love story to cherish over the weekend with your partner.

My Romantic Some Recipe

Another cute romantic love story to binge on with your beau. The story rotates around a cute naïve girl who is not very familiar to dating experiences, however, she finds her ‘perfect man’ mysteriously when she is drunk. Watch the drama to know what happens.