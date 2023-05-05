ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde are spicing up the oomph game with their latest snaps. Seeing these photos, you will completely be falling in love with them and we assure you the same for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 May,2023 16:10:08
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde are three of the finest and most desirable divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we are truly proud of their entire journey till date. Coincidentally, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde, all three of them started their respective careers in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making a mark in B-Town and well, we have simply loved their phenomenal journey in the entertainment space. Kajal, Rakul and Pooja Hegde, all three of them have a fantastic fan following and that’s why, they simply can entertain the audience in their own sweet ways.

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are melting the internet with their own sweet ways:

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, all three of them are extremely active on social media and well, that’s why, they have the ability to effortlessly win hearts with their social media posts. While Rakul Preet Singh is seen currently burning hearts in her latest photoshoot as she makes people drool in her white and black outfit.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804348

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804349

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804350

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804351

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804352

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804353

Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand is here with her perfect summer vibes.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps 804354

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is winning hearts with her latest photodump that has all details of her travel diaries. Want to check all of it? –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan whereas Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand is expected to make announcements soon. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh's irresistible craving for Salmon and mango avocado (see yummy snap)
Rakul Preet Singh's irresistible craving for Salmon and mango avocado (see yummy snap)
Rakul Preet Singh inspires with incredible workout, Kajal Aggarwal melts internet with eye makeup
Rakul Preet Singh inspires with incredible workout, Kajal Aggarwal melts internet with eye makeup
Rakul Preet Singh spices it up pink sheer saree
Rakul Preet Singh spices it up pink sheer saree
Kajal Aggarwal keeps the colour play on check in embellished dress
Kajal Aggarwal keeps the colour play on check in embellished dress
Rakul Preet Singh stabs hearts in spicy red shimmery deep-neck saree, Kajal Aggarwal slays summer vibes
Rakul Preet Singh stabs hearts in spicy red shimmery deep-neck saree, Kajal Aggarwal slays summer vibes
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Read Latest News