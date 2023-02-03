Karan Johar is one of the most fashionable individuals in Bollywood. In B-town, the director is known for making outrageous statements and assertions. Karan, the host of the massively popular show Koffee With Karan, routinely brews some searing hot rumors with the biggest names in the profession. On the broadcast, he spills some very candid rumors and conversations, which usually cause huge issues in the community.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is not just one of the most prolific directors in the industry but also changed how film directors are usually perceived. He’s fashionable and owns some of the most luxurious pieces in his wardrobe. Only a few know that KJo debuted in the industry as a costume stylist, not as a filmmaker, and this passion for styling and fashion is visible in how he dresses up.

From wearing the most exquisitely designed outfits to the funkiest looking outfits. He’s also fearless in experimenting with fashion. There’s one rule that Karan Johar follows in his styling and aces it simply – the more glam, the better! Recently, he came up with a floral coat design with black pants; scroll down to see his appearance.

Karan Johar’s Photoshoot Appearance

Karan Johar donned a black casual plain t-shirt and black jeans suit with a black with white floral pattern and black sneakers. He wore black square-framed sunglasses and a lengthy silver chain. He wore his hair in a side-parted, unkempt way. In the first image, he postures with one hand in the camera’s pocket, which has a black and white backdrop. In the second image, he obtained a close-up view of her jawline with an intense expression.

In the following photograph, he caught another close-up shot with his head turned to the camera. In the next image, she may be seen putting up his coat collar and wearing oval white-rimmed sunglasses. In the last photo, he flaunts his coat by caressing it with both hands and giving the camera an expression pose. Karan Johar captioned her post, “Big Bossing it!!!! Styled by @ekalakhani in @twopointtwostudio @sheldon.santos.”

Karan Johar looks amazing in a floral coat and black pants outfit, isn’t he? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.