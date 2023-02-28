Katherine Waterston turned heads with her significant vintage glam look in satin sheer maxi dress and we are in absolute love with her look books as she embraced the red carpet of SAG Awards 2023. The actress looked minimal, simple and yet overtly gorgeous in the pictures, leaving us wowzied after they got surfaced online.

Katherine Waterston is a popular British American actress. The star has been featured in some of the best movies so far now. Some of her prominent works include, “Fantastic Beasts”, “The Babysitters”, The World To Come and more. Katherine has earned an array of accolades given her spectacular work on the screen.

SAG Awards 2023 has been marking headlines with the red carpet getting all starry bumped. Katherine being one of the top attendees, the award night was graced by many other Hollywood celebrities from the rundown, marking it as a spectacular night for the week. Nurturing galactic glam, what we are loving about the ceremony, is how the stars from the world have put on their best ensembles to make it even better for good.

In the pictures, we can see Katherine Waterston wearing a gorgeous noodled strap deep neck golden sheer gown. She turned muse for Donna Karen. The gown looked perfect, amplifying her gorgeous collar bones. The actress completed the look with sleek side-parted brown hairbun. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and red bold lips. She rounded it off with a pair of matching ear studs.

Just Jared dropping the pictures on their official Instagram handle wrote, “#KatherineWaterston wears vintage @donnakaran for the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where this year’s best performances in movies and television are celebrated.”

Here take a look-