M M Keeravani is currently in the US gearing up for his Big Night At the Oscars on March 13. He is confident and excited about the big night.

“The closer it(the Oscars) gets, the more I feel that we will bring the Oscar home. Is this a lot of pressure on me? Not at all.The world is dancing to Naatu naatu. No one can take away what rightfully belongs to the song,” says Keeravani.

At the Oscars ceremony, the singers Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava who have rendered the globally sensational Naatu naatu , will be joining Keeravani the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles.

Or perhaps, “joining” is not quite the plan.

Explains Keeravani, “The singers will perform the song. I won’t be joining them. I don’t think I’m in the right shape to be doing a live performance. Some day in the future , after I get time to work out, you may see me on stage . Not now. Not at the Oscars.”

As the Big Day approaches Keeravani gets less and less anxious. “The RRR team and I have been attending so many awards in the US, and the song has unanimously been hailed as the musical sensation of the year. The other nominated songs are wonderful. But Naatu naatu has introduced a new sound to the West.”