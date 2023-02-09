Kim Woo Bin treated fans with his charismatic looks in a tuxedo in the middle of the night. The actor, for his photoshoot with a brand, wore a sky blue matte tuxedo. He paired the outfit with a white shirt underneath a blue jacket and matching pants. He walked through the beautiful garden in white shoes. The actor exuded charm in the preppy outfits. He captioned these pictures and videos with an airplane emoji.

In the video, Woo Bin looked sassy throughout his photo shoot. In the first picture, he posed with a pen in his hand, took the support of the wall, looked into the camera, and smiled. In the next click, he looked sexy with his perfect physique and fierce look. Woo Bin teased the camera by taking out his tongue and looking adorable like a kid. In the next picture, the makeup artist was with him, while the side profile of Woo Bin emphasized his edgy jawline.

In the 5th picture, Woo Bin posed with a big pen in hand. As you swipe next, he looks adorable, writing with a big pen. He also shared pictures of beautiful pink flowers brightening his day. In the eighth photo, he shared a pic of the hairbrush he uses. And lastly, he shared a sweet selfie smiling like a small kid. After Woo Bin dropped these pictures, fans couldn’t resist and started to comment on his post.

A fan wrote, “You’re one of the best actors for me since 2013, you deserve to be first row actually. Best of luck to you .” “What photo in the middle of night..?? I love it so much,” said the second user. The third person wrote, “I have no words beautiful Woobin .” The fourth user commented, “I wasn’t expecting today’s update.” While several others also dropped their love in the comments, and some shared emoticons.

