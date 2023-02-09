The 33-year-old Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks appeared relaxed as they departed the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Monday. They spent the previous several weeks in Los Angeles, where they were photographed on a shopping spree late last month.

Gabriella Brooks sported a white printed logo t-shirt and light blue bell-bottom pants. Her hair was fashioned in a middle-parted basic straight haircut. She wore bright pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She completed her ensemble with a black sling purse, sunglasses, and black and white sneakers. Liam Hemsworth sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a black t-shirt and joggers. He completed his ensemble with a black bag, sunglasses, and a beige hat.

The trip appears to have been planned in part so that Liam could film content for his upcoming film Lonely Planet. One sequence at the beach required filming with an unexpected co-star.

About Flower song

Their return to Australia comes as Miley Cyrus’s breakup song “Flowers” sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week.

The song, which many feel is about Liam, equaled Miley’s record for the longest chart run. She previously accomplished the feat with “Wrecking Ball” in 2013. So far, these are her only two chart-topping singles.

If you haven’t heard, there’s a wild story going around regarding Miley, Liam, and Gabriella. Watch Flower’s music video here –

Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.