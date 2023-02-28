Lily Colins had her weekends rightly sorted with some fun beach games on the wet sand. The star was out with her friends probably, to romp on the wet sand after a beautiful soothing rainfall. She took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures, leaving us absolutely wowed with the view of the sunny beach.

In the picture we can see Tic Tac Toe table drawn on the beach sand by hand, as Lily plays her favourite game. Sharing the beautiful pictures on her Instagram stories, Lily Colins wrote, “Beach Games, after the rains”. We can see Lily’s shadow falling on the beach as she clicked it with her phone camera.

Here take a look-

Summers are definitely about beach love! And it’s all viable with Lily Colins’ latest Instagram pictures. And as summer shall be here anytime soon, looks like Lily is having her best holiday ring in on the beach. Keeping her weekend all right on the vibe, Lily gave us nothing but pure goals with the pictures.

Lily is known for her amazing honed acting chops on the screen. Some of her most prominent work remains with movies like Emily In Paris, Mirror Mirror, To The Bone, The Blind Side and more. The actress is also an avid Instagram user. Time and again Lily has dropped in her candid moments on her Instagram handle, catering pure goals to her fans. Whether it’s with her travel diaries or just fashion prep ups, Lily has always been the one we could look up to.

Coming back to the above beach pictures, are you getting the vibe already just like us? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.