Malavika Mohanan is ruling the industry since day one and has become the crush of millions of people. She has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi-language movies. She made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole and her Tamil debut with Petta. Malavika will soon star in “Yudhra” opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Malavika has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. She has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. The lady always opts for colours that have been skipped for the longest time. Malavika carries off with sheer elegance in dramatic sleeves or long trains.

The beauty often creates buzz due to her stunning pictures and fitness videos shared by her on social media. Recently, the actress shared a video wherein she was showcasing her swag walk. In the video, Malavika is seen donning an all-black look. You should definitely check her video here!