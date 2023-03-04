Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy have finally tied the knot. The wedding was a private event attended by close friends and family. After months of speculation, the pair decided to marry on March 3 at Lakshmi Manchu’s residence in Film Nagar. The pair recently married in front of relatives and friends. Manoj and Mounika’s wedding was held at Manchu Lakshmi’s home in Film Nagar.

Last year, Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika visited a Ganesh mandap in Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad, during Ganesh Chaturthi. That’s where it all started. First, the two prayed at the location. This sparked speculation about their relationship and, later, their wedding. There was also speculation that the pair were preparing to marry in a private ceremony. Yet, neither Manoj nor Bhuma Mounika has spoken publicly about their relationship. However, it has now been verified that they have started a new era.

Check out their wedding photos below:

Manchu Manoj got married for the second time. He was formerly married to Pranathi Reddy. They supposedly split up in 2019 when the star announced his divorce. He has appeared in movies like Mr. Nookayya, Okkadu Migiladu, Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, and others. However, the actor has been absent from the film industry for many years.

Source: Times Of India