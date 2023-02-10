The duo Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of the latest ABC series in style and looked all stunning. In addition to that, the duo posed together at the premiere on Tuesday, 7 February 2023, at the Los Angeles In Hotel Per La. Other cast members of the series were also present, including James Saito, Tim Chiou, Sarah Wayne Callies, Freda Foh Shen, Felisha Terrell, Polly Draper, Shaylee Mansfield, and William Fichter.

On the red carpet, Catherine Haena Kim appeared in a vibrant look. She opted for a satin silk neon lime dress with a fishtail edge and sleeves draped as a cape. The diva styled her look with long earrings and a black emerald ring. In addition, her straight hairstyle, blushed cheeks, nude lip color, and smokey eyes uplifted her glam. At the same time, the cheerful smile on her face became the highlight of her look. On the other hand, Milo Ventimiglia looked stunning in a creamy beige pantsuit, including a black shirt teamed with a beige jacket and pants. And black shoes made her look charismatic. Milo also smiled, posing with Catherine Haena.

The pictures from their appearance together at the premiere are going viral on the internet. In the first click, Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine posed, sharing the red carpet, and smiled at the cameras. In the next, Catherine Haena Kim looked glamorous with the neon dress and fringe handbag. Lastly, Milo Ventimiglia took a lone space posing for cameras in style and making girls flatter. These pictures were shared by the Instagram account @justjared.

While in the comments, fans praised both actors. A fan dropped, “She better hop on that Milo’s D honeeeey, cuz most is goooowrls could only dream to be that close!! Bless it be but a wet dream!” Another user admired Milo Ventimiglia and wrote, “This man is like wine.” The third said, “Catherine is just so beautiful .” “She is pretty but those eyebrows are high! She looks surprised in all her pics,” commented the fourth.

