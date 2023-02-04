Jennifer Aniston caters as one of the leading and most adored actresses worldwide. Fans continue to adore the actress who rose to fame after portraying Rachel Green in Friends, a classic sitcom from the 1990s. Consequently, when Indians saw her carrying a magnificent lehenga created by one of the most well-known Indian designers, Manish Malhotra, they couldn’t keep any calm. The actress sported the lehenga in her upcoming Murder Mystery 2, while exuding nothing but divine.

Netizens noticed Aniston in the stunning embellished piece soon after the makers of the Murder Mystery 2 dropped a fresh trailer aboard. Jennifer looked magnificent in the beautiful intricately designed lehenga from the racks of Manish Malhotra. The Jennifer Aniston starrer flick revolves around the story of abduction of an Indian Maharaja. In the trailer, there is a wedding sequence of Jennifer Aniston, where she exudes her inner divine in a beautiful white lehenga designed exclusively by Manish Malhotra.

Here take a look at the picture shared by Netflix- The giant streaming platform added, “Proof that if you invite Jenny ji and Adam bhai to your wedding, they will show up looking absolutely stunning : @manishmalhotra05”

In the picture, we can see her wearing a gorgeous lehenga choli, that she teamed with sleek low straight bun. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup and accessories.

Here take a look-

Soon after the picture got public, fans couldn’t help but keep their praise for the actress and her divine looks in the same.

A user wrote, “Who remembers Rachel saying “Bombay is bery bery nice this time” in Indian accent”

Another wrote, pointing out that the Hollywood only pick up styles that sprawls in ‘North India’ only, “Whenever Hollywood people choose India, they always pick and showcase the culture of only particular states in north India, and when other state people succeed on something and tells where they come from, some people shouts and protest that everyone are Indians. Illa purila enakku 😒 without showcasing, how do other country people know there is a state called Tamil Nadu, Kerala, AP and so on”

Another wrote, “I want to know the designer of Adam as well , he s looking like a dapper too”