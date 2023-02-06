Nora Fatehi shares special birthday look with fans, watch video

Young and talented Nora Fatehi became a household name after she showed off her killer dance moves in blockbuster chartbuster Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. The enchanting beauty makes sure to give an insight into her life through her social media pages and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

She always manages to stun her fans with a variety of diverse looks, be it on the red carpet, onscreen or an everyday look. Her versatile looks make everyone’s heart melt. Nora has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive. Be it the hottest trends or the latest styles, she knows how to pick out things that not just suit her body type but also show off her features.

Today, Nora turned a year elder. The actress spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that her best friends from around the world will come together for the first time to celebrate her birthday in Dubai. She also took to Instagram and shared a new video on her birthday. In the video, the actress is seen in a printed co-ord set and showcasing her beauty. She captioned her video: “Birthday behaviour 😈” Check here!