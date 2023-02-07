Paris Hilton Sparkles In Sequins Dress With Carter Reum At Grammy 2023 Red Carpet

Paris Hilton amazed the audience with her stellar appearance at Grammy Awards 2023 yesterday night in Los Angeles. The actress chose a sparkling sequin dress from Celine and a pair of black pumps for her red-carpet appearance. Although Paris Hilton slayed the black sequin game on the red carpet, the halter neckline, and strappy details caught the camera’s attention. In addition, the cut-out defined her picturesque figure.

The actress styled her look in blonde hair in a half-up and half-down style. Paris Hilton wore matching gold earrings, and like her dress, the dramatic makeup with smokey eyes and nude lips completed her look. She walked through the red carpet wearing black toe-point pump heels. On the other hand, Carter Reum looks preppy in a black tuxedo and black shoes with a bright smile. The actress also dropped some stunning pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, “Shine bright like a Diamond In love with this gorgeous @Celine gown! The perfect look to rock to the #Grammys #Sliving .”

Fans and viewers loved Paris Hilton’s style for Grammy and shared their love in the comments. A fan wrote, “Damn @parishilton how do you get more and more stunning everyday!? .” While the second referred her as diamond of LA, “Iconic Diamond of LA !.” “Omg I love your hair! This whole look looks amazing on you ,” the third loved Paris’s hairstyle. The fourth commented about her beauty, “this photo could be perfectly be taken in 2000! i just can’t see any difference in your beauty! #nonageing!!” Many other verified accounts also dropped their love in the comments.

Last night’s Grammy Awards 2023, was a blast night. It was a star-studded affair where several people were honored for their contribution.

Paris Hilton inspires aspiring actors, models, and social media influencers. She is a multi-talented diva who built an empire as an influencer, designer, recording artist, host, actress, and others. Some of the best features in her career are The House Of Wax, Pledge This, The Hottie & the Nottie.

