Prajaktta Mali Celebrates A Milestone in Style

Prajaktta Mali looks stunning in her Saj style dressing.

Prajaktta Mali the Marathi actress is happy and elated for a special reason!! For a change, the newest post and video of Prajaktta has her in her ethnic Maharashtrian style of dressing. She is seen wearing a Kolhapuri and Maharashtrian Saj saree style. She is seen in the old and best colours of blue and red. Sporting gold jewels on her neck, hand and an amazingly crafted nosepiece, Prajaktta looks the best!!

She celebrates the 1 month of the traditional Saj dressing style with this video.

She writes the same on Insta, stating,

prajakta_official
Verified
Tomorrow "Prajaktaraj" traditional Marathi saj will complete 1 month...   
Celebrating the week...

Check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow! She looks super stunning in this video and her ethnic beauty and grace is the best!! How do you find her in this look? Are you inspired to wear the Saj style of Maharashtrian saree?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

