The second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event took place on March 9, where celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez and others gathered at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles to honour nominees. The pre-Oscars bash was hosted by Priyanka Chopra and celebrity manager-entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly, and Anita Chatterjee.

Mindy took to Instagram to share photos of herself with other celebs from the ‘special event’. In one of the pictures, she posed with Telugu actor Jr NTR as Preity photobombed their picture. Preity also posed with the guests including Jr NTR and Jacqueline Fernandez, and shared the pictures on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra also posed with Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, at the event. The social activist is an executive producer of Joshua Seftel’s Stranger at the Gate, a nominee for the best documentary short Oscar. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. This year, three Indian films are competing for the coveted awards.