Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became a viral sensation about two years back with just a ‘wink’. The twenty-one-year-old model and actress have also grown immensely popular on social media with over seven million followers. The actress won the hearts of millions with just her wink and continues doing that with her captivating picture and videos on social media.

Priya has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress never fails to stun the audience with her style statement, attires, and bold photoshoots. Priya is also loved for her flawless looks. Be it on-screen or off-screen, her skin always has this natural glow that we all wish for.

Priya knows how to a perfect white saree with ease. She is a major source of inspiration for her fans when it comes to styling and fashion. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her traditional looks in a printed blue Kanjivaram silk saree which she paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She added glam to her look by choosing royal jewellery. Check the photos below!