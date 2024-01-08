Rishab Shetty wishes his mother on her birthday! Shares an adorable picture

Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema whose talent knows no boundaries. The actor has mapped the Indian entertainment industry on a whole new level in the year 2022 with his sole holding, Kantara which garnered widespread acclaim on a domestic and international level. The film also became a global box office phenomenon. Rishab, who served as actor, director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now he has begun working on the much-awaited prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Besides being a genius storyteller, Rishab Shetty is an idol family man, and time and again he has demonstrated his love and respect towards the family. A recent example of it was witnessed when Rishab shared an adorable picture of his mother on the occasion of her birthday and conveyed his wishes by writing,

“ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಮ್ಮನಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

Happy Birthday Amma”

Rishab Shetty has always kept his family and loved ones above everything and this is one of the examples where he has shown love towards the family which makes him a complete Family Man.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1.